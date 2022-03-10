Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$152.00 to C$151.00.

2/23/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$147.00.

2/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$143.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$148.00 to C$150.00.

2/15/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$165.00.

2/7/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$148.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$141.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RY opened at C$137.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$114.32 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

