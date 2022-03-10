Royal Bank of Canada Sells 77,520 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $996.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.02.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSC shares. StockNews.com raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

