RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.