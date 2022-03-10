Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $12,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RWAY opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWAY. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

