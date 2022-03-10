Ryan P. Taylor Purchases 132,735 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 132,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.