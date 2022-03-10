Ryan P. Taylor Purchases 132,735 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 132,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RSVR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.45.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
