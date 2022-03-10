Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NYSE RYAN opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,481,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,776,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

