Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Saia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Saia stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.72. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.71. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

