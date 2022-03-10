Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Saia stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.72. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.71. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.