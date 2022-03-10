SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 786,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,295. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

