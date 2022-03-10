salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.64. 26,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

