Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.92 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.03 billion and a PE ratio of -239.88. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.96.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

