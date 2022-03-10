Saratoga Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Saratoga Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

SAR stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

