Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.41) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.80 ($8.48).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA:SHA opened at €5.53 ($6.01) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.97.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.