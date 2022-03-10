Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Acquires A$20,302.00 in Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Rating) insider David Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$20.30 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,302.00 ($14,818.98).
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03.
Schaffer Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Schaffer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaffer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.