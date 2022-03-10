Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Acquires A$20,302.00 in Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Rating) insider David Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$20.30 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,302.00 ($14,818.98).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03.

Schaffer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

