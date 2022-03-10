Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $531.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

