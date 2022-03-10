Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 341,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 173,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

DX stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on DX shares. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

