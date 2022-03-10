Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 972.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 453,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 361.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 363,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 284,583 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.59.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.