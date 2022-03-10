Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 138,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE HNP opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

