Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMGN opened at $231.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average of $218.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
