Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 88.4% in the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,450 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $7,496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $1,522,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $20,367,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,609,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 392,850 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,862 shares of company stock worth $12,448,504 over the last three months.

Jamf stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

