Scotiabank Cuts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$90.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Linamar alerts:

LIMAF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 18,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.