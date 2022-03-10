Scout Investments Inc. Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 192,575 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,872,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $54.02 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

