Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 115,128 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.