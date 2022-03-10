Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 133,829 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,086,755 shares of company stock valued at $225,122,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

