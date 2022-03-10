Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.05. 127,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 100,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Secom alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.