SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $485.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.20 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

