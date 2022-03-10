Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

NYSE WTTR opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $992.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Several brokerages have commented on WTTR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Select Energy Services Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.