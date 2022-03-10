Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.35 on Monday. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

