Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,884,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.