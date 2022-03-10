Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.34. 8,042,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,138. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

