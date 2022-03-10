Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 306.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.17.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $226.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,760,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,889,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $566.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

