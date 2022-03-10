Selfkey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.81 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $34.89 million and $15.81 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00103630 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,099,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

