SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.
SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
SEMR stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.50.
SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEMrush (SEMR)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.