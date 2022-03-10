SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.21.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

SEMR stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 3.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEMrush by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

