Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and $1.62 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

