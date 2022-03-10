Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,600 ($34.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.97) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.12) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,466 ($32.31).

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL opened at GBX 1,977.20 ($25.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,080 ($27.25). The firm has a market cap of £150.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.73), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,078,616.35).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.