Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 190,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,007. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
