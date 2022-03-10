Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

SHEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 190,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,007. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

