Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Hits Market Cap of $7,413.57

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 82.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7,413.57 and $6,584.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 98% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.23 or 0.06600168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,280.16 or 0.99973931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041957 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

