Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.02

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 18.65 ($0.24), with a volume of 851,490 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)
