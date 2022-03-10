Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 116.75 ($1.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £402.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.80.

