Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.34. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.01). The stock has a market cap of £104.16 million and a PE ratio of 106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About NWF Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.