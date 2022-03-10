Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.34. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($3.01). The stock has a market cap of £104.16 million and a PE ratio of 106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About NWF Group (Get Rating)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

