Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Increases By 27.1%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,778,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

