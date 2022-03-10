Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Declines By 15.5%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AxoGen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AxoGen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AxoGen by 38.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AxoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

