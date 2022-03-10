Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Increases By 1,422.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 1,422.3% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

