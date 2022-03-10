Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Increases By 1,422.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 1,422.3% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
