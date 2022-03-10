Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Grows By 27.5%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HCI Group stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $658.63 million, a PE ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

HCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 690.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 206.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

