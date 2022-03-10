Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Drops By 18.1%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,728,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 327,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 92,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.16 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.