Short Interest in Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Decreases By 81.5%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:LCRTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.