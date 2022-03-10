Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Grows By 809.5%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 809.5% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,050. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

