Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Grows By 809.5%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 809.5% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,050. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.57.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
