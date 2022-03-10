Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Grows By 678.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,200 shares, an increase of 678.1% from the February 13th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 936.8 days.
Shares of NWARF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $8.22.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
