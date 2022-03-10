Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Declines By 99.5%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSET traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 35,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $60.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,615,000.

