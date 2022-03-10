Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Expands By 3,344.4%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 3,344.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Prysmian stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 102,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,815. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.30) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.04) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prysmian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

