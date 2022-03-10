Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Drops By 91.7%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADOOY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 7,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Adaro Energy Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

